Govt allocates Rs 5.8 crore for Telangana Thalli installations

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, on Thursday, February 19, released Rs 5.8 crore for the installation of Telangana Thalli statues across all 33 districts.

In an order issued by Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Rs 2.5 crore will be used from the Budget estimates 2025-26.

The remaining Rs 3.30 crore will be released by relaxing treasury and quarterly spending orders. This will be adjusted later through supplementary grants during the financial year 2025-26 which ends in March.

The statues were initally scheduled to be unveiled on December 9, 2025, but got delayed.

Almost a year after coming to power, on December 9, 2024, the Revanth Reddy government installed the 17-foot redesigned Telangana Thalli statue at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

The modified version was designed by Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) professor Gangadhar, and the bronze statue was sculpted by architect Ramana Reddy’s team. He is an alumnus of JNAFAU and was the architect who had built the Martyrs Memorial at the Necklace Road. The cost of the statue was around Rs 5.30 crore.

The redesigned model received strong objection from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) stating that the original form was not merely a sculpture but a symbol that emerged from the Telangana statehood movement. Senior kleaders like KTR and Harish Rao described the move as political vendetta aimed at erasing the party’s legacy.