Govt allocates Rs 5.8 crore for Telangana Thalli installations

On August 1, 2025, the state government had issued orders approving the works to be completed and the statues to be unveiled on December 9, 2025.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 19th February 2026 9:49 pm IST
Telangana Thalli statue funded with ₹5.8 crore by Telangana government, symbolising state pride and cultu.
Telangana Thalli statue

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, on Thursday, February 19, released Rs 5.8 crore for the installation of Telangana Thalli statues across all 33 districts.

In an order issued by Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Rs 2.5 crore will be used from the Budget estimates 2025-26.

The remaining Rs 3.30 crore will be released by relaxing treasury and quarterly spending orders. This will be adjusted later through supplementary grants during the financial year 2025-26 which ends in March.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The statues were initally scheduled to be unveiled on December 9, 2025, but got delayed.

Almost a year after coming to power, on December 9, 2024, the Revanth Reddy government installed the 17-foot redesigned Telangana Thalli statue at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

The modified version was designed by Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) professor Gangadhar, and the bronze statue was sculpted by architect Ramana Reddy’s team. He is an alumnus of JNAFAU and was the architect who had built the Martyrs Memorial at the Necklace Road. The cost of the statue was around Rs 5.30 crore.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The redesigned model received strong objection from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) stating that the original form was not merely a sculpture but a symbol that emerged from the Telangana statehood movement. Senior kleaders like KTR and Harish Rao described the move as political vendetta aimed at erasing the party’s legacy.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 19th February 2026 9:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button