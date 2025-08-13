Telangana Talli statue to be installed at all district collectorates

Hyderabad: Telangana Talli statues will don all the 33 District Collectorates in the State soon.

The Revanth Reddy Government has called for tenders for the installation of the 12-foot tall statues in the District Collectorates by November 9.

The State government took the decision and the Roads and Buildings department has called for tenders from statue makers in this regard. The bids will be accepted till August 22. The 12-foot tall statues will cost Rs 13 lakh each, and the total cost comes to around Rs 4.29 crore.

”We have installed the Telangana Talli statue at the Secretariat. We have also issued a GO explaining how the “Talli” (Mother) should look. We will have Telangana Talli statues by November 9,” Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information, and Public Relations, disclosed.

Telangana talli statue at secretariat

Symbolic Telangana Talli statues and Telangana patriotic songs initiated by BRS supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were a rage during the Telangana movement and inspired the youth. It played a major role in the formation of Telangana State.

Subsequently, KCR ensured the installation of Telangana Statues in all the districts, but not the collectorates.

However, after the defeat of KCR and the formation of the Congress government under the leadership of A Revanth Reddy in the 2024 Assembly elections, CM brought in changes, including the look of Telangana Talli, the Telangana state song, etc. During the T movement and the KCR rule, the Telangana Talli statue was glamorous, bejeweled, had a crown, held a maize in one hand and a Bathukamma pot in the other.

However, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy brought in changes in the Telangana Statue.

New Telangana Talli was presented as a traditional woman, with a pleasant face, draped in a green saree with a zari border, necklet, beaded chain, bangles, anklets, earrings, and nose-pin. She is a middle-aged woman personifying dignity, holding paddy, maize, and pearl millet sheaves.

The state government also decided to observe December 9 every year as “Telangana Talli Formation Day”.

Unlike KCR, the Revanth Reddy government issued a GO, GOMS No: 1946, endorsing the Telangana Talli statue and “formation of Telangana Talli Day.”

The GO also has a colour photograph; Telangana Talli stands for existence and self-respect without any distortion or attempt at wrong portrayal. It warned that any misrepresentation or insulting it in any form is a punishable offence.