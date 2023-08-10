Govt destroying EC’s impartiality: CPI(M) on bill on appointment of CEC, ECs

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th August 2023 7:39 pm IST
Sitaram Yechury
CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: The CPI-M on Thursday slammed the government on a bill that seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India with a cabinet minister in the panel for selection of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners, saying it will “destroy” the poll panel’s impartiality.

BookMyMBBS

The Left party also accused the government of diluting a Constitution bench judgement on the appointment of chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

According to the bill introduced in the Rajya Sabha, future chief election commissioners and election commissioners will be selected by a three-member panel headed by the Prime Minister and comprising the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and a cabinet minister.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Very dangerous situation: Kejriwal slams Modi on EC bill

The bill comes months after the Supreme Court in March ruled that a three-member panel, headed by the Prime Minister and comprising the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India, will select the CEC and ECs till a law is framed by Parliament on the appointment of these commissioners.

“After negating a Supreme Court verdict on the powers of Delhi government, Modi government has now diluted another Constitution bench judgement on appointment of election commissioners by replacing CJI with a cabinet minister chosen by PM!

“Modi govt seems to ape Israel’s extreme right wing government’s efforts to make judiciary subservient. Constitution of India mandates an impartial Election Commission to conduct “free and fair” elections. This move destroys EC’s impartiality,” said CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The Centre’s move, which will allow it to have more control over the appointments of members of the poll panel, has been criticised by the opposition.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th August 2023 7:39 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button