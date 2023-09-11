Govt did not send invite to opposition for any G20 event, says Tharoor

"No other democracy would snub its own Parliamentary colleagues on a global stage like this. A pity that the spirit of accommodation that prevailed at G20 is absent within Indian politics," Tharoor wrote on X.

Published: 11th September 2023 8:04 am IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday criticised the Modi government for not send an invitation to the opposition for any of the G20 events, including the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, noting no other democracy would snub its own parliamentary colleagues on a global stage like this.

“This diplomatic triumph makes it all the more a pity that the government does not bring the same attitude of conciliation and co-operation to bear in its domestic dealings. The failure to invite the Leader of the Opposition (in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge), and indeed any Opposition MP, to any of the G20 events, receptions, dinner etc underscores my point.

“No other democracy would snub its own Parliamentary colleagues on a global stage like this. A pity that the spirit of accommodation that prevailed at G20 is absent within Indian politics,” Tharoor wrote on X (formerly Twitter) referring to the G20 Summit while resharing his earlier post, complimenting India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant for achieving consensus on the Delhi Declararation.

