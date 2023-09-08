Kharge not invited for dinner to be hosted by President Murmu

Earlier on Wednesday, a Congress source had said that many Union ministers and chief ministers have been invited for the dinner to be hosted by the President, but Kharge was not sent an invite.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 8th September 2023 10:19 am IST
Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has not been invited for dinner to be hosted by President on Saturday.

Sources at Kharge’s office told IANS, “He has not been invited for dinner to be hosted by the President till now (Friday morning).”

Also Read
‘Missile to music’, women have achieved so much: President Murmu

Earlier on Wednesday, a Congress source had said that many Union ministers and chief ministers have been invited for the dinner to be hosted by the President, but Kharge was not sent an invite.

MS Education Academy

He had also said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was invited for the dinner.

The G20 Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 9-10 under India’s Presidency this year.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 8th September 2023 10:19 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button