Govt employee in Hyderabad loses Rs 5.77L in crypto trading scam

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old government health officer working in Hyderabad lost Rs 5.77 lakh in a cryptocurrency scam while trading on the Binance app.

According to reports, the officer, a regular trader was tricked during a P2P (peer-to-peer) USDT transfer when a fraudster intervened, claiming to assist with verification. Following the scammer’s instructions, the victim transferred funds via Binance’s Web3 option to a fraudulent account. Soon after, she noticed three unauthorized transactions, leaving her Binance wallet empty.

The situation escalated when she received multiple scam calls from impostors posing as Binance customer support. The fraudsters pressured her to accept video calls, follow suspicious links, and visit a fake website for verification.

Realizing the fraud, she reported the incident to Hyderabad’s cybercrime wing.

Upon receiving information, police have launched an investigation.