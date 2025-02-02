Five arrested for job fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five persons were arrested over an alleged job fraud in Hyderabad on Saturday, February 1. The accused lured job aspirants promising task-based part-time jobs.

The arrested persons are – P Devakrupa, VV Shiva Shankar, Balaraju, Prajwal Reddy and C Vijay Sagar. The fraudsters, with the help of multiple bank accounts, impersonated organizers of reputed companies, promising lucrative investment returns. They cheated job aspirants out of several lakhs.

Based on a recent complaint, the job fraud came to light and Hyderabad police’s cybercrime unit arrested the accused.

In a similar case on January 28, the commissioner’s Task Force North Zone arrested four persons who allegedly duped job seekers of Rs 26 lakhs.

The arrested men have been identified as Gaddapolla Pavan Kumar, 34, Boga Revanth, 39, Bapatu Rajiv Reddy, 32 and Sakkinala Sudheer, 39.

The gang, who operated in Hyderabad, would trick desperate job seekers with fake offer letters from software multinational corporations (MNCs) and ask for money in return. They managed to dupe 13 people of Rs 26.25 lakh.