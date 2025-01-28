Gang held for duping job seekers of Rs 26L in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team, along with Marredpally Police apprehended four men on Tuesday, January 28 for duping desperate job seekers in Hyderabad.

The arrested men have been identified as Gaddapolla Pavan Kumar, 34, Boga Revanth, 39, Bapatu Rajiv Reddy, 32 and Sakkinala Sudheer, 39.

The gang, who operated in Hyderabad, would trick desperate job seekers with fake offer letters from software multinational corporations (MNCs) and ask for money in return. They managed to dupe 13 people of Rs 26.25 lakh.

According to police, Pavan Kumar lured gullible candidates through Sudheer, who has prior experience in consulting from working at Campus Marg. Sudheer collected resumes of job seekers and sent them to Pavan.

Pavan would forward the resumes to Revanth who acted as a fake HR executive. Revanth would brief the candidates about the job and conduct phone interviews. Police said that Revanth joined the gang after being jobless for months in 2024.

Sudheer, who had known Pavan for a long time introduced Rajiv Reddy to him. While Rajiv Reddy’s job involved creating fake email IDs with different company names using the website ‘Emkei’s Fake Mailer’, Pavan created fake job letters and forwarded them to naive job seekers desperate to get employment in Hyderabad.

Pavan paid all three of his accomplices Rs 10,000 for every job seeker they lured in. If a candidate approached Pavan he would collect copies of their certificates, the initial amounts and direct them to Revanth.

Based on credible information police apprehended the men on Tuesday and seized Rs.5.67 lakhs from them along with three more fake job letters.