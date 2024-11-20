Woman duped of Rs 1.7 lakh in job fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman lost Rs 1,70,000 in a job fraud in Hyderabad recently. The cyber fraudsters lured the victim by offering a job via WhatsApp.

The woman, an employee at a private company in Hyderabad, received messages on WhatsApp from a phone number belonging to her superior. She believed it to be true and transferred the amount.

Also Read Man duped of Rs 7.82 lakh in job fraud in Hyderabad

Later, she realised it was a cyber fraud since her boss’s number was hacked. The money was transferred to various UPI accounts; She approached the cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police and filed a complaint; Based on the complaint, the cyber crime unit registered a case and launched the investigation.