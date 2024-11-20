Woman duped of Rs 1.7 lakh in job fraud in Hyderabad

The woman is employed at a private company in Hyderabad , received messages on Whatsapp from the phone number belonging to her superior. She believed it to be true and transferred the amount.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th November 2024 12:55 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman lost Rs 1,70,000 in a job fraud in Hyderabad recently. The cyber fraudsters lured the victim by offering a job via WhatsApp.

The woman, an employee at a private company in Hyderabad, received messages on WhatsApp from a phone number belonging to her superior. She believed it to be true and transferred the amount.

Later, she realised it was a cyber fraud since her boss’s number was hacked. The money was transferred to various UPI accounts; She approached the cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police and filed a complaint; Based on the complaint, the cyber crime unit registered a case and launched the investigation.

