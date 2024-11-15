Man duped of Rs 7.82 lakh in job fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was duped of Rs 7.82 lakh by cyber criminals in an online job fraud in Hyderabad.

The victim, who is a private employee, received a message on his mobile phone from an unknown number about online jobs. As he was looking for opportunities to make extra income, he contacted the phone number provided in the message.

The cyber fraudsters asked the victim to transfer Rs 40,000 to begin the online job. When the victim clicked on the link provided by the fraudsters, Rs 7.82 lakh was transferred out of his account.

Based on a complaint, the cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police registered a case. The investigation is underway.