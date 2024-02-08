Govt ensures ample water supply in Hyderabad this summer

Hyderabad: The Minister in charge of Hyderabad District Ponnam Prabhakar said that the residents of Greater Hyderabad can rest assured that they’ll have enough drinking water throughout the upcoming summer months.

The government has made sure of this and wants people to know there’s no need to worry about running out of water.

Ponnam Prabhakar dismissed speculations about water shortages in the city. He highlighted that ensuring drinking water availability is the government’s top priority, followed by addressing irrigation requirements.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has been directed to take proactive measures to guarantee drinking water supply throughout the summer months.

Reservoirs drawing water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers have not reached critical levels, alleviating concerns about water scarcity.

To further safeguard against potential shortages, the Water Board is installing pumping motors near the Sunkishala intake project, expected to be operational by September.

This initiative aims to pump water into the main distribution lines if reservoir levels drop significantly.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar affirmed the state government’s commitment to utilize all available central government funds and implement every scheme proposed by the Centre.

He highlighted the government’s alignment with the Centre’s initiatives, asserting that there are no differences between the state and central governments.