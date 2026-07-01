Govt failure led to first-ever Singareni officers strike: Harish

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday, July 1, blamed the Revanth Reddy government for the Singareni officers’ strike in Telangana.

“It is a failure of the Congress government that Singareni officials have resorted to a strike for the first time in history; Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka remains completely indifferent to the situation,” said the Siddipet MLA.

The leader participated in a relay hunger strike organised by the Singareni Coal Mine Officers’ Association at the Srirampur general manager office on Wednesday, July 1, demanding the immediate implementation of Performance Related Pay (PRP) and Pay Revision Committee (PRC).

“During the tenure of the previous BRS government, PRP was paid to officials regularly every year; however, since the Congress government took office, PRP payments have been halted for the past two years, thereby trampling upon the officials’ rights,” said the former minister.

No PRP led to decrease in coal productions, claims Rao

Harish Rao said the suspension of PRP in the last two years has caused anxiety among officials, leading to a massive decline in coal production. “Due to the decline in coal stocks and production at Singareni, several units at the state’s KTPS, Yadadri, and Bhadradri thermal power plants have been forced to shut down,” he alleged.

Rao went as far as to say that the government’s “flawed policies” have halted power generation, creating a dismal situation where Telangana’s Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) are compelled to purchase electricity from external power exchanges, even during the monsoon season.

“It is deplorable that Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka remains completely unmoved—showing not even the slightest reaction—while nearly 2,500 officials stage a protest wearing black scarves,” he said.