Govt hikes windfall tax on crude petroleum, diesel

The tax is levied in the form of a Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th February 2024 9:42 pm IST
Oil prices up in July by 16 per cent; highest since Jan 22

New Delhi: The government on Thursday hiked windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 3,300 per tonne from Rs 3,200 per tonne with effect from Friday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The tax is levied in the form of a Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).

According to an official notification, SAED on the export of diesel too has been hiked to Rs 1.50 a litre from nil earlier.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Oil cos losing close to Rs 3 a litre on diesel, profit on petrol down

On petrol and jet fuel or ATF, the levy will be retained at nil.

The new rates are effective from February 16.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a host of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th February 2024 9:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button