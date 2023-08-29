Govt hospitals in Telangana introduce Aadhaar-based patient record system

Hyderabad: In a move to enhance patient care and streamline medical records, government hospitals in Telangana are set to implement a new system akin to private hospitals. Patients’ treatment details will now be recorded using Aadhaar cards, even if they lack any outpatient (OP) card or past treatment records.

This initiative is being pioneered at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad and has been under trial by the health department for a week.

Upon visiting the outpatient department for treatment, patients will be required to provide their Aadhaar card number and fingerprint, through which their complete medical history will be recorded online.

After consultation with doctors and obtaining prescriptions, the prescribed medications will be uploaded onto the app. These online records will be accessible to all government hospitals, ensuring seamless access to accurate patient information for better healthcare provision.

The introduction of this system aims to eliminate the need for physical OP slips in government hospitals. Instead, patients can simply present their Aadhaar cards, and their comprehensive medical history, prescribed medications, test results, and other pertinent information will be readily available. This approach will facilitate more informed medical care tailored to individual patient needs.

Currently, patients seeking treatment at Gandhi Hospital are being advised to bring their Aadhaar cards as a mandatory requirement. Outpatient slips are being issued only after obtaining Aadhaar numbers and fingerprints.

Upon successful implementation and trial at Gandhi Hospital, the plan is to gradually extend this new system to all government hospitals across the state, promising more efficient and comprehensive healthcare services for patients.