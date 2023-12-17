Govt likely to table Telecommunications Bill 2023 in LS on Monday

According to government officials, the issues around over-the-top players and Trai were resolved before it was cleared by the Cabinet.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th December 2023 9:46 pm IST
Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The government is likely to table the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday, according to sources.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Telecommunications Bill 2023 aims to replace the 138 years old Indian Telegraph Act that governs the telecom sector.

Also Read
Amit Shah to table 2 J-K Bills in Rajya Sabha today

“The President has been informed about the Telecommunications Bill 2023. It is likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, December 18,” a source told PTI.

MS Education Academy

The Cabinet had cleared the bill in August.

The draft Telecommunications Bill released in 2023 had proposed to bring over-the-top or the internet based calling and messaging apps under the definition of telecommunications to enhance users’ safety.

The bill had also proposed to curb the power of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), on which industry players had raised concern.

According to government officials, the issues around over-the-top players and Trai were resolved before it was cleared by the Cabinet.

The draft had proposed to ease some of the rules like refund of fees for licence, registration etc. in case a company surrenders its permit.

The new bill proposes the government to be vested with the power to waive off entry fees, licence fee, penalty etc. in the interest of consumers, ensuring competition in the market, availability or continuity of telecom networks, and national security.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th December 2023 9:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button