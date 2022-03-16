Govt making all Arrangements for Ramzan Festival: Minister Talasani

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry, T Srinivas Yadav said today that the Government is making the required arrangements for the Ramzan, the sacred festival of the Muslims.

The Minister held a meeting today and reviewed the arrangements for the festival. Speaking on the occasion, he said since the Telangana State came in to existence, the Government has been giving importance for the festivals of all Religions. Large scale arrangements are being made now for the Ramzan festival.

It is the desire of Chief Minister KCR that the poor people also celebrated the event along with the rich. Every year, gift packets of new clothes are distributed to the poor. Government will also co-operate in organizing ‘iftar’ in Mosques, as in earlier years.