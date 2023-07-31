Govt micromanaging, destroying research institutes built over decades: Congress

New Delhi: Congress on Monday took a jibe at the central government saying its decision to cap the tenure of scientists working on research projects at AIIMS is another example of how a research institution built up over decades is sought to be micromanaged and destroyed by the government.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet, “This is yet another example of how a world-class research institution built up over the decades is sought to be micromanaged and eventually destroyed by the Modi government.”

“The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, of which I was a member, had submitted its report on the ‘Functioning of AIIMS’ in August 2015 with a view to strengthen its autonomy and research capacity and capability. Instead, what we are witnessing now is those who do not understand how science and research gets done issuing directives,” he said.

He also attached a news report that claimed that the Centre has ordered a six-year cap on tenure of scientists working on research projects at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).