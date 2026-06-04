Govt moves to standardize edible oil packs for transparency

New Delhi: The government is preparing to introduce norms to standardize edible oil pack sizes, a move industry executives say could improve price transparency for consumers and create a more level playing field for manufacturers.

The proposed measure is expected to address the growing prevalence of non-standard pack sizes, including 850 ml, 875 ml, 900 ml and 950 ml packs, which industry participants say can make it difficult for consumers to compare prices across brands and assess the true cost of products on a per-litre basis.

The initiative comes amid a broader regulatory focus on consumer protection, transparent labelling and sustainable packaging practices.

“We are pleased to note that the Government of India has taken cognizance of this important issue and is moving towards addressing non-standardized edible oil pack sizes,” said Vivek Puri, Managing Director of Puri Oil Mills Ltd., promoter of the P Mark mustard oil brand.

“For several years, we have consistently highlighted that consumers deserve clear, transparent and comparable pricing. Standardized pack sizes will help consumers make informed choices and ensure that competition is based on quality, purity and value rather than packaging practices,” he said.

Puri said standardized pack sizes would make product comparisons simpler for consumers and help strengthen confidence in packaged edible oils.

Environmental Benefits

Industry stakeholders have also pointed to potential environmental benefits from standardization. Multiple pack sizes often require separate bottle moulds, labels and packaging formats, increasing supply-chain complexity and material consumption. Standardized packaging could help streamline manufacturing processes and reduce avoidable plastic use, industry executives said.

Puri Oil Mills has been among the companies advocating for pack-size standardization through industry consultations and stakeholder discussions, arguing that consumers should be able to compare products on a like-for-like basis without packaging formats obscuring actual value.

Industry observers say standardizing edible oil pack sizes could improve transparency in one of India’s largest food categories while supporting fair competition and sustainability objectives.

The government has yet to formally notify the proposed changes.

“When a consumer compares two packs on a retail shelf, the comparison should be straightforward. Unfortunately, non-standard pack sizes often make that difficult. Standardization will strengthen transparency, build confidence in packaged edible oils and create a level playing field for all manufacturers,” Puri said.

The government’s reported move comes at a time when regulators are placing increasing emphasis on consumer protection, transparent labelling and sustainable business practices. Industry observers believe that standardizing edible oil pack sizes would represent a meaningful reform that benefits consumers, encourages fair competition and supports broader sustainability objectives.

If implemented, the measure is expected to bring greater clarity, trust and accountability to one of India’s most important food categories.