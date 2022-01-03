Govt, NIN to undertake COVID-19 survey in Telangana from Jan 4

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) along with the Telangana government will undertake a statewide SARS Cov-2 or a COVID-19 serosurvey starting tomorrow. The massive study will be held across all of the state’s 33 districts, and 16,000 samples will be chosen randomly from 330 villages to asses the community spread of infection in Telangana.

“The sero-prevalance will be assessed by examining the SARS Cov-1 IgG antibodies in the blood samples to be collected from the general population and Heath Care Workers (HCW) across the districts,” said a press release from NIN on Monday.

A sero-survey involves testing of blood serum of a group of individuals in different areas and this will be used to understand the prevalence of community spread a the district level. The Telangana government is supporting this survey. The state’s health and other administrative departments will also collaborate with NIN, the released added.

“About 16,000 population will be covered in this survey. In each of the 33 districts, 10 villages will be selected randomly and from each village 40 people above six years of age, from both males and females will be covered. In addition, samples and data will also be collected from healthcare workers in all the districts,” said Dr. Avula Laxmaiah, scientist and head, Public Health Nutrition division from NIN who is leading this survey.