Govt of maha jumlas: Rahul Gandhi on Centre's jobs announcement

Photo of PTI PTI|   Updated: 14th June 2022 7:17 pm IST
Telangana Congress to urge Rahul Gandhi to launch nation-wide 'yatra' from state
Udaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo) (Representative Image

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Centre over its announcement of recruitment of 10 lakh people in the next year and a half, saying this is a government of not ‘jumlas’ but ‘maha jumlas’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a “mission mode” in the next year and a half, his office said on Tuesday.

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resource in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Reacting to the announcement, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, “Just like eight years ago the youth were deceived with a promise of 2 crore jobs every year, in the same manner it is now the turn of 10 lakh government jobs.”

“This is a government of not ‘jumlas’ (rhetoric) but ‘maha jumlas’,” the former Congress chief said.

The prime minister is not an expert at creating jobs, but in creating “news” over jobs, Gandhi alleged.

