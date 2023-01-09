Govt official found charred to death in car in Telangana

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 9th January 2023 9:46 pm IST
Govt official found charred to death in car in Telangana
Representative Image

Sangareddy: A Telangana government official was found charred to death in a burnt car in Medak district on Monday, police said.

The car was found completely burnt on the outskirts of Venkatapur village of the district with the man’s burnt body, they said.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Cyberabad cops launch four new patrol vehicles

During the course of investigation, the deceased was identified as a 45-year-old man, working as an Assistant Section Officer in Telangana State Secretariat at Hyderabad, a police official said.

A case of suspicious death was registered and police are investigating from all angles.

The body was shifted to the government hospital.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button