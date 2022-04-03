Govt panel recommends Covovax inclusion in vax drive for 12 and above

New Delhi: Covid vaccine Covovax’s inclusion in the vaccination programme for the 12-17 years age group has been recommended by the Covid-19 Working Group, official sources said on Sunday.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s Subject Expert Committee had approved Serum Institute of India’s Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28. On March 9, it recommended granting the Emergency Use Authorisation for Covovax for in the 12-17 age group.

The COVID-19 Working Group has now recommended to the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation’s Standing Technical Sub Committee that Covovax be included in the national vaccination programme for those aged 12 years and above, sources said.

As per the source, a meeting of the Covid-19 Working Group was held on April 1 to review the data. Covovax is manufactured by technology transfer from Novavax. India began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16, using Biological E’s Corbevax.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.66 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Sunday. This has been achieved through 2,21,24,040 sessions. Over 1.85 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for 12 to 14 age group, said the Health Ministry on Sunday morning.