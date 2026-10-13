Govt postpones charges on UPI transactions over Rs 2,000

New date for the implementation will be decided after Diwali.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
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New Delhi: In a major relief to UPI users, the decision to levy a Merchant Discount Rate of 0.4 per cent on transactions over Rs 2,000 has been deferred, with NPCI on Tuesday, October 13, saying a new date for the implementation will be decided after Diwali.

According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) circular issued last month, a 0.4 per cent MDR was to be levied on Person-to-Merchant UPI payments above Rs 2,000 from October 15.

“UPI and Services Steering Committee today decided that, keeping in mind the festive season, Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions shall be implemented immediately post Diwali on a date to be notified separately,” NPCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

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The MDR has to be paid by merchants, not consumers and capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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