Govt probes into KCR farmhouse, KTR recalls wealthy past

Hyderabad: A day after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordered a probe into alleged irregularities involving the farmhouse of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, officials in Siddipet district on Thursday, September 17, launched an enquiry into the matter.

They began enquiry into the lands at the farmhouse at Erravelly in the district, official sources said.

KTR demands inquiry into Revanth’s assets ‘right from birth’

Meanwhile, the verbal duel between ruling Congress and BRS leaders over properties continued on Thursday.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao asked if the chief minister is ready to face a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of either the High Court or the Supreme Court into the assets of the families of both KCR and Revanth Reddy “dating right back to their birth”.

He demanded an inquiry headed by a sitting judge rather than Special Investigation Teams (SITs) “handpicked by the ruling regime”

He said the BRS leadership is fully prepared to face any legal consequence if even an iota of wrongdoing is established on its part.

KCR born into a landlord family: KTR

KT Rama Rao alleged that his father KCR inherited substantial property long before he entered public life.

Terming KCR’s life history as “an open book”, KTR said he was born in 1954 into a landlord family. “Our house in Chintamadaka was almost two acres. Our forefathers had owned hundreds of acres,” he said.

He claimed that the family property was earlier located in Konapur and that part of the property was acquired for an irrigation project in the 1930s. With the compensation running into lakhs of rupees, KCR’s father used the compensation to acquire land in Chintamadaka, where the family subsequently settled.

KTR questioned whether the family’s present landholding represented an increase or reduction in wealth compared with its ancestral holdings. “Now, after 72 years, he has only 67 acres. Is that a reduction of wealth or an increase of wealth?” he asked.

He pointed out that Revanth Reddy, who had previously repeatedly talked about a “1,000-acre farmhouse,” personally admitted in the Assembly yesterday that the extent was 67 acres.

He remarked that if the remaining 933 acres could be located, they would willingly hand it over to the government.

He demanded that CM Reddy apologise to KCR for what he called false propaganda and mudslinging.

He observed that those occupying high constitutional offices must conduct themselves with dignity, rather than turning the Assembly into an arena for falsehoods and fabrications that demean the very office of the Chief Minister.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy hits back

Meanwhile, state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy hit back at Rama Rao.

“We’ve seen the father’s land scams. Now, let’s see the Drama Rao @KTRBRS edition. In 2009, KTR had just one acre. Now, he has a land empire of hundreds of acres,” he claimed in a post on X.

We’ve seen the father’s land scams. Now, let’s see the Drama Rao @KTRBRS edition.



In 2009, KTR had just one acre. Now, he has a land empire of hundreds of acres.



For years, KTR boasted about his “American success” and claimed he had owned hundreds of acres since childhood.… https://t.co/7cVXlLxbXq pic.twitter.com/N8eQeCcx7s — Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (@INC_Ponguleti) September 17, 2026

Also Read Rs 1L cr fraud: Revanth orders probe into KCR farmhouse land

CM Revanth Reddy on Wednesday accused the BRS leadership of “looting” lands worth Rs one lakh crore and ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities involving KCR’s farmhouse.

He ordered a special enquiry team (SET) probe into the alleged irregularities in issues related to lands.

Revanth Reddy alleged that 388 acres of government-assigned land was part of the farmhouse of KCR at Erravelly in Siddipet district.

The CM directed ministers and officials to complete the enquiry in 30 days, failing which action would be taken against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)