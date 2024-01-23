Govt promise of doubling farmers’ income a ‘propaganda’: Yechury

New Delhi: CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday called the Union government’s promise of doubling the farmers’ income a “propaganda” and said that 30 farmers died on an average since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014.

“Modi Propaganda: Doubling Farmers’ Income… Truth: Since the Narendra Modi government came to power in the Centre in 2014, an average of 30 farmers have died by suicide per day across the country, according to the National Crime Records Bureau,” Yechury said in a post on X.

Modi Propaganda: Doubling Farmers’ Income.

Truth:

“Since the Narendra Modi government came to power in the Centre in 2014, an average of 30 farmers have died by suicide per day across the country, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.”https://t.co/AmhO0nAm9Q — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 23, 2024

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader quoted a report, which said as many as 1,088 farmers committed suicide in eight districts of the Marathwada region in central Maharashtra in 2023 as per a report from the divisional commissioner’s office.

