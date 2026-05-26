Govt sanctions Rs 7,360 crore for Hyderabad drinking water supply project

Hyderabad: The state government granted administrative approval of Rs 7,360 crore to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) for the Godavari Phase-II & III project. The grant was sanctioned after the board informed the government that Hyderabad’s water demand would rise to 835 MGD by 2027, creating a shortage of nearly 233 MGD.

With this grant, 20 TMC of water from the Mallanna Sagar project will be diverted to Hyderabad, increasing the city’s drinking water supply by 300 MGD, while 2.5 TMC of water will also be utilised for the rejuvenation of the Musi River.

In a review meeting attended by Public Enterprises Minister Mohammed Azharuddin and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, HMWSSB discussed the city’s future drinking water supply, sewerage infrastructure, groundwater conservation, and long-term urban water management plans.

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The government also approved Rs 3,850 crore for the construction of 39 sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a combined capacity of 972 MLD within the ORR limits.

Plans are in progress to modernise the Manjeera water supply network at an estimated cost of Rs 722 crore, restore the Osman Sagar conduit system, and construct an additional 21 MGD pipeline.

The ministers also reviewed several ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects, including the Rs 298-crore Kokapet Neopolis Water Supply Project and GLSR construction works at Mahendra Hills and Asmangadh worth Rs 30 crore.

They further reviewed sewerage line works spanning 156 km in Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta area of the Old City, being undertaken at a cost of Rs 301 crore, of which 20 per cent has already been completed.