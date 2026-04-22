Govt sanctions Rs 98,000 crore for road development in Telangana

Hyderabad: The government has sanctioned Rs 98,000 crore for road development across Telangana, of which Rs 148 crore would be used in construction, which is expected to be completed by 2028.
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, IT Minister Sridhar Babu and Minister of Roads Komatireddy Venkata Reddy held a special review meeting at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat on Wednesday.
Bhatti instructed officials to start the construction of long-pending approach roads to bridges. He noted that several bridges built three years ago have remained underutilised due to the absence of proper approach roads.
He said that if proposals are submitted in a proper format, approvals and execution would become easier and help expedite the road construction works. Officials have been directed to send the proposals to the Finance Department in a 1:4 ratio. “The sub-committee would examine and approve them promptly,” he said.
With the monsoon season approaching, Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy directed officials to complete the construction of approach roads by June 8.
Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy said that the prestigious Indian Roads Congress (IRC) conference, which attracts contractors and infrastructure experts from across India and the world, will be held in November at the HITEX in Hyderabad.
Key announcements
- Approach roads worth Rs 148 crore to improve connectivity for around 300 villages.
- Development of 6,000 km of roads under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore, with works to begin shortly after completion of price bids.
- Upgradation of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway into an eight-lane corridor at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore.
- Construction of flyovers and bridges at accident-prone black spots, including Choutuppal and Chityal, with an outlay of Rs 500 crore.
- A proposed greenfield road from Future City to Amaravati-Bandar Port at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, with alignment proposals submitted to the Centre. A parallel alignment for a bullet train has also been proposed.
- Allocation of Rs 8,000 crore for a 52-km elevated corridor from Mannanur to Srisailam.
- Sanction of Rs 36,000 crore for the Regional Ring Road (RRR), described as a game-changing project. The state has already deposited Rs 628 crore towards land acquisition for the northern section with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
- A double-decker elevated corridor from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar at a cost of Rs 941 crore, with Rs 741 crore from the Centre and Rs 200 crore from the state.