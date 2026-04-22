Govt sanctions Rs 98,000 crore for road development in Telangana

Hyderabad: The government has sanctioned Rs 98,000 crore for road development across Telangana, of which Rs 148 crore would be used in construction, which is expected to be completed by 2028.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, IT Minister Sridhar Babu and Minister of Roads Komatireddy Venkata Reddy held a special review meeting at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat on Wednesday.

Bhatti instructed officials to start the construction of long-pending approach roads to bridges. He noted that several bridges built three years ago have remained underutilised due to the absence of proper approach roads.

He said that if proposals are submitted in a proper format, approvals and execution would become easier and help expedite the road construction works. Officials have been directed to send the proposals to the Finance Department in a 1:4 ratio. “The sub-committee would examine and approve them promptly,” he said.

With the monsoon season approaching, Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy directed officials to complete the construction of approach roads by June 8.

Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy said that the prestigious Indian Roads Congress (IRC) conference, which attracts contractors and infrastructure experts from across India and the world, will be held in November at the HITEX in Hyderabad.

Key announcements