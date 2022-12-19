Govt saved 1.83 cr people through Vande Bharat Mission: Anurag Thakur

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th December 2022 6:45 pm IST
Rs 168.8 crore spent on print, electronic media advertisements so far this fiscal: Govt
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Thakur, while addressing the media on Monday, claimed that the government saved 1.83 crore people through its Vande Bharat Mission.

Thakur said that in 2021-22, under one of the biggest victories of the government’s rescue operations, 1.83 crore citizens were brought back home during the pandemic.

Elaborating on the rescue operations carried out by the government over the years, Thakur specified that saving Indian lives in distress has been a paramount concern for the government and India has been at the forefront of the operations across the globe.

Also Read
HP: BJP loses all 5 seats under Union min Anurag Thakur’s constituency

Thakur apprised that in February-March 2022, 22,500 civilians were rescued through Operation Ganga while 670 Indian citizens were rescued from Afghanistan under Operation Devi Shakti.

As many as 654 Indians were rescued from Wuhan, China, the minister said.

Thakur claimed that along with Indians, the government also helped foreign nationals in distress.

Giving details, he said that 155 people, including two Nepali nationals, were rescued from South Sudan under Operation Sankat Mochan in 2016.

He added that 5,000 Indians and 170 foreign nationals were rescued from Nepal as part of Operation Maitri.

A total of 6,710 people, including 1,962 foreigners, were rescued from Yemen under Operation Rahat, he said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button