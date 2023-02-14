Govt scared of criticism: Congress on BBC office tax survey

Income Tax department officials on Tuesday conducted 'survey' operations at BBC's Delhi and Mumbai office

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday termed the Income Tax department’s survey operations at the BBC office as an ‘act of intimidation’ and said the government was scared of criticism.

Party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said, “The I-T raid at BBC’s offices reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism.”

“We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer,” he added.

Income Tax department officials on Tuesday conducted “survey” operations at BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai office, according to sources.

The development comes weeks after the BBC released a two-part documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question’ on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

According to reports, the employees of the broadcasting corporation were asked not to use their computer systems and phones, including their personal ones.

Reports quoting sources said the employees working in the afternoon shift at the BBC’s Delhi office were asked to work from home, while those present in office were asked to leave early.

