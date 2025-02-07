Govt schools in Hyderabad struggle with lack of basic facilities

Hyderabad: While the education department claims to provide first-class facilities in government-run schools in the state, some schools within GHMC limits still lack basic amenities.

A handful of schools in Bandlaguda Mandal, Hyderabad, are forced to make students sit on the floor due to the absence of classroom furniture.

At Government Primary School Ghousenagar in Bandlaguda, around 250 primary students sit on the floor because the authorities concerned have failed to provide dual desk benches.

Students struggle to sit properly at schools in Hyderabad

While high school students sit on benches, primary students on the same campus are asked to sit on the floor.

“A carpet is spread, and students are asked to sit on it. They are unable to sit properly, nor can they write and note down anything neatly in their books,” complained Mohd Mustafa, a parent.

Government Primary School Ghousenagar is located in the middle of several slums, and children from poor families attend the school.

A clean drinking water shortage is another major problem for students. Due to construction activity on the campus housing Government Primary School Keshavgiri (Telugu medium) and Government High School Ghousenagar, the drinking water pipeline was damaged, causing difficulties for children in accessing clean water.

Unsocial elements use the school premises

The school, with a strength of around 700 students, also faces security issues. During late nights, unsocial elements use the school premises for illegal activities.

“When children come the next morning, they find cigarette butts and liquor bottles in the campus,” complained Rasheed, another parent.

The situation at Government Primary School Noorinagar is similar. The school operates from a rented private building and lacks proper furniture. With a student strength of about 400, there is a severe shortage of furniture. Students are made to sit on carpets laid on the floor to study.

“Children are reluctant to go to school because they are asked to sit on the floor. They want us to enroll them in a private school where they can sit on benches. Somehow, we convince them to continue in the government school so that their studies are not disrupted,” said Jabeenunnisa, a parent.

It is high time the education department constituted a team to inspect schools in Hyderabad and arrange the necessary facilities to prevent dropouts.