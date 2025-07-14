Govt schools in Telangana to match private standards: Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Sunday said that the government is committed to upgrading state-run schools to match the standards of private institutions.

Speaking during a visit to Mancherial district along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, the minister said the government is focusing on providing quality education, nutritious food, and essential facilities to students across the state.

He highlighted that nearly three lakh admissions have been recorded in government schools for the 2025–26 academic year, which reflects growing public trust in the government’s education reforms.

Sridhar Babu also pointed out that a new integrated residential school has been sanctioned for the Mancherial constituency, demonstrating the government’s commitment to strengthening the public education system.

He further stated that the Congress-led government is actively working to implement reservations for the poor and weaker sections, ensuring that all children have equal access to education.

“Our goal is to make government schools centres of excellence and fulfill every promise made to the people,” he said.