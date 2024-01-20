Govt should ensure safety of 37k Ayodhya devotees: Karnataka BJP

Govt should ensure safety of 37k Ayodhya devotees: Karnataka BJP
Karnataka State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra

Bengaluru: Karnataka State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said on Saturday, January 20, that the government must ensure the security of 37,000 devotees who are scheduled to travel to Ayodhya from Karnataka following the inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22.

“Devotees will travel to Ayodhya from January 31 to March 25. The BJP will bear all the expenses. If there is any disturbance of law and order, the Congress government will be responsible,” Vijayendra told media persons.

He said that the government should also ensure that no devotee faces any kind of hardship.

“The incidents like the tearing of Sri Ram’s poster in Kolar and the arrest of Kar Sevak Srikanth Poojari may lead to a situation where the peace of society will be challenged,” he said.

He said that more than 60 screens in PVR cinemas will show live telecasts of the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22.

“People are responding well to the distribution of mantrakshate. The state should declare a holiday on January 22 for the benefit of devotees of Lord Ram,” he said.

