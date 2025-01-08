Govt teachers assigned new tasks to help SSC students for exams 

Hyderabad: Government and local body school teachers have been given new responsibilities to improve Class X students’ performance in the SSC Public Examinations scheduled for March 2025.

As per the School Education Department’s action plan, teachers must adopt students and make morning wake-up calls to ensure they study on time. They will also contact parents to discuss their child’s study schedule and any gaps in their preparation.

Teachers have been instructed to complete the syllabus by January 10. After that, special morning and evening classes will be held. Each session will begin with a 20-minute explanation of key concepts, followed by 40 minutes of practice. Students will be encouraged to read lessons, write answers, and practice questions from ‘Abhyasa Deepika.’

Once the syllabus is completed in regular classes, one day will be dedicated to explaining a lesson, followed by a test the next day. Teachers will also analyze question papers and guide students on how to write answers clearly, with special attention to handwriting.

For weaker students, teachers have been asked to provide personal attention and ensure they practice key concepts. The pre-final exam timetable for February/March 2025 will be released in February.