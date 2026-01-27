Govt that does not uphold Sanatan Dharma will never come to power: Shah

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, January 27, said that with the blessings of saints, a government that fails to uphold the values of Sanatan Dharma would never return to power in the country.

Addressing a gathering of the Swaminarayan sect in Gandhinagar, Shah said that followers of various Sanatan traditions waited for a long time after Independence, hoping for a government that would give due importance to Sanatan Dharma and govern as per its principles.

“I am confident that, with the blessings of saints, a government that disappoints followers of the Sanatan Dharma will never come to power again in this country,” he said.

The event marked 200 years of “Shikshapatri”, a sacred code of conduct containing 212 Sanskrit verses written by Bhagwan Swaminarayan in 1826. It serves as a foundational guide for Swaminarayan Sampraday’s followers, outlining moral, social, and spiritual principles, including non-violence, purity, diet, and daily duties.

Shah said the son of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, has been leading the country for the past 11 years.

He said a temple of Lord Ram, which was destroyed more than 550 years ago, has been built under the leadership of PM Modi, fulfilling the desire of people who waited for centuries for this moment.

He said various decisions and initiatives taken by the Modi government over the past 11 years reflected a commitment to India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

“Article 370 was removed, Triple talaq was abolished, and a Common Civil Code has been initiated for all religions,” Shah said.

He said efforts had been made to revive ancient traditions and promote holistic well-being.

“Yoga, Ayurveda, cow protection, and the restoration of major pilgrimage sites such as Badrinath, Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath, and now Somnath, have been undertaken in these 11 years,” Shah added.

He hailed the contributions made by Lord Swaminarayan to Gujarat and Indian society, describing him as a guiding force during the British era.

“Lord Swaminarayan travelled across India on foot before settling in Gujarat. At a time when society was suffering from many vices and addictions, he worked to organise and reform the community,” the Gandhinagar MP said.

Highlighting the importance of the “Shikshapatri” authored by Lord Swaminarayan, Shah said it captured the essence of major Hindu scriptures.

“It is like a moral constitution for life. It provides practical guidance on self-discipline, social conduct, compassion, non-violence, and a sense of duty,” he said, adding that the text is relevant today as it advises people to maintain transparency in financial dealings and personal conduct to avoid disputes.

Shah further said Lord Swaminarayan strongly recommended social reforms by encouraging girls’ education, opposing animal sacrifice, and launching campaigns against casteism and untouchability.

Since its foundation, Swaminarayan Sampradaya has been working towards protecting Sanatan values and uplifting society, he said.

“The welfare of all is the essence of the Shikshapatri,” Shah said, adding that Lord Swaminarayan conveyed the message of India’s ancient cultural consciousness and instilled discipline among people.