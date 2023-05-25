Govt to ban collection of phone numbers by businesses for bill issuance

Hyderabad: Customers will no longer be required to provide their phone numbers to business establishments in order to receive bills. The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs is set to issue a notification, instructing commercial entities to cease this unfair trade practice.

Although there is no mandatory requirement in India for customers to provide their phone numbers when making purchases, many commercial establishments still collect personal details, including phone numbers, while issuing bills. This allows them to maintain a relationship with customers and send promotional materials.

Following numerous complaints about the collection of mobile numbers and the gathering of citizens’ personal information under the pretext of issuing online bills, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has taken the decision to address this issue. It is expected that national guidelines will soon be issued to regulate and bind commercial establishments. While leading businesses across the country have traditionally used phone number collection for promotional campaigns, ordinary commercial establishments have also adopted this practice in recent years, resulting in an increase in customer and consumer complaints.

Mr. Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of Consumer Affairs, stated that after a thorough review of these complaints by the department, it has been determined that orders will be issued in compliance with the rights of Indian consumers and existing laws.

This move by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs is aimed at protecting the privacy and interests of consumers. The requirement for customers to provide their phone numbers when making purchases has long been a contentious issue. The new guidelines will provide clarity and ensure that commercial establishments adhere to fair trade practices.

The forthcoming notification is expected to have a significant impact on commercial entities, as they will be obligated to discontinue the practice of collecting phone numbers from customers for bill issuance. This measure will promote transparency and discourage unnecessary data collection, thereby safeguarding consumer privacy.

Consumer advocacy groups have welcomed this decision, emphasizing the importance of respecting consumer rights and protecting personal information. The guidelines are seen as a step forward in curbing the misuse of personal data by commercial establishments.