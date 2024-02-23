Govt to launch pilot project for integrated residential schools

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at bolstering educational opportunities for minority students, the state government has announced plans to launch a pilot project for Integrated Residential Schools. This initiative will commence in the Madhira Assembly segment.

Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, during a review meeting, disclosed that 100 international standard residential schools will come up at an estimated total cost of Rs 2,500 crore. Each school will receive funding amounting to Rs 25 crore.

These schools are intended to cater to students from minority communities, Scheduled Castes (SC) and Backward Classes (BC).

Stressing the importance of consolidating educational resources, Vikramarka highlighted that housing minority, SC and BC schools in one location would streamline administrative processes and enhance facilities for students.

Furthermore, he expressed optimism that such integration would foster better connections among students from diverse backgrounds.

The pilot project will be launched near an indoor stadium in Chintakani mandal, within the Madhira Assembly segment. Vikramarka instructed officials to find suitable land in other areas as well.

To ensure optimal design and functionality, he convened a meeting with architects from Bengaluru who are tasked with crafting the school buildings’ blueprints.

Additionally, Vikramarka announced plans to establish knowledge centers in all Assembly segment headquarters. These centers will provide valuable resources for individuals preparing for competitive examinations, with TSPSC notifications expected imminently.

Unemployed youths will have the opportunity to receive training and online coaching through these centers, empowering them for future endeavors.