Govt to sell bonds worth Rs 38,000 cr via RBI’s multiple price auction method

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Monday announced the sale of Rs 38,000 crore worth of government bonds through the Reserve Bank of India’s new multiple price auction method.

These include (i) the sale of “7.33 per cent Government Security 2026” for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 crore through price-based auction using the multiple price method, (ii) “New Government Security 2034” for a notified amount of Rs 20,000 crore through yield-based auction using the multiple price method, and (iii) “7.25 per cent Government Security 2063” for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore through price-based auction using the multiple price method, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The government will have the option to retain additional subscriptions up to Rs 2,000 crore against each security. The auctions will be conducted by the RBI’s Mumbai office on April 5 (Friday), the statement added.

Up to 5 per cent of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to the eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on RBI’s Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on April 5. The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., while the competitive bids should be submitted between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The results of the auctions will be announced on the same day and the payment by the successful bidders will be made on April 8.

The securities will be eligible for ‘When Issued’ trading in accordance with the guidelines on ‘When Issued transactions in Central Government Securities’ issued by the RBI vide circular No. RBI/2018-19/25 dated July 24, 2018, as amended from time to time, the statement said.

The RBI on its part announced on Monday that it has in a review of the market conditions, in consultation with the Government of India, decided that all securities under the market borrowing programme of the government, henceforth, will be auctioned using the multiple price method.