Govt to work towards goal of thalassemia free Telangana: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for health Harish Rao said that the state government will work towards the goal of thalassemia free Telangana.

The minister was speaking as chief guest at a two-day National Conference on Prevention of Thalassemia Sickle Cell Anemia which was organized by the members of the Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society at the Kamla Hospital and Research Center.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao praised the efforts made by the society. “The state government is treating Thalassemia patients in Niloufer, Osmania, and Gandhi Hospitals.”

“I am happy to see Thalassemia disease included in Aarogyasri across Telangana,” he said.

Thalassemia is widely spread in Adilabad and Khammam Districts. Rao said that the state government is fully cooperating with the Red Cross and Kamla society and a high-level meeting will be held soon to stop Thalassemia in Telangana.