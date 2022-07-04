Govt warns e-com platforms against illegally selling wireless jammers

New Delhi: The Indian government on Monday warned e-commerce platforms against illegally selling wireless jammers, along with directing the general public on the proper use of wireless jammers and booster/repeaters.

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) said that the use of cellular signal jammers, GPS blocker or other signal jamming devices is generally illegal, except specifically permitted by the government.

Alarmed at its open online sale, the department warned all e-commerce companies from selling or facilitating the sale of wireless jammers on their online platforms.

Private sector organisations or individuals cannot procure and use jammers in India.

“It has also been stated that it is unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import or otherwise market signal jamming devices in India, except as permitted under the guidelines,” said the DoT.

With regards to signal booster/repeater, the department said it is unlawful to possess, sale and/or use mobile signal repeater/booster by any individual/ entity other than the licensed telecom service providers.

A mobile signal booster/repeater is a kind of amplifier, apparently used to improve cell phone signal reception.

However, unauthorised use of mobile phone boosters can adversely interfere with, disrupt public telecommunication services by jeopardising the quality and coverage of such services.

This not only causes inconvenience to mobile phone users but can also hamper access to emergency call services from mobile phones, which creates a risk to public health and safety, said the DoT advisory.