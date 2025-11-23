Goyal calls on Israeli President Isaac Herzog; discusses eco ties

Jerusalem: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog and discussed trade and investment ties between the two countries.

He said the discussions covered the full spectrum of bilateral strategic partnership, including trade and investment, science and technology, innovation, and deeper economic engagement.

“Shared the positive outcomes of the Business Forum and the CEOs Forum, and the first big step towards FTA negotiations. Also underlined India’s robust growth story and the wide-ranging business opportunities for Israeli partners,” Goyal said in a social media post.

The Indian minister also called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the conclusion of his three-day visit.

“Updated him on my discussions with Minister @NirBarkat and the successful holding of Business Forum and CEOs Forum held with over 60-member Indian business delegation that accompanied me,” he said.

Honoured to call on the Prime Minister of Israel, H.E. @Netanyahu, at the conclusion of my three-day visit.



Conveyed to him the warm wishes of Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji.



Updated him on my discussions with Minister @NirBarkat and the successful holding of Business Forum…

Goyal also highlighted the signing of the Terms of Reference to launch FTA negotiations, which will boost trade, investment and technology cooperation.

“Discussed strengthening our innovation partnership by combining Israel’s hi-tech strengths with India’s scale and talent,” he said.

He also sought the Prime Minister’s guidance on further deepening bilateral economic and strategic engagement across the sectors of agriculture, water, defence, science and technology and innovation.