Goyal says US should sign India free trade deal if it’s happy with offer

"His happiness is very much welcome. And, I do believe that if they are very happy, they should be signing on the dotted lines," Goyal told reporters here.

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 11th December 2025 7:24 pm IST
Union minister Piyush Goyal
Mumbai: The US should sign the free trade agreement with India if Washington is happy with what has been offered by New Delhi, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Goyal welcomed the Trump administration’s views on India’s offer, but refrained from giving a deadline for the signing of the long-awaited free trade agreement between the two nations.

The minister was reacting to a comment by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington, who said that the US has received the “best ever” offer from India.

He, however, declined to specify India’s offer to the US.

The minister said there have been five rounds of negotiations with the US on the trade deal, and added that US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer’s ongoing visit to India is not centred around negotiations.

