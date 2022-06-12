GPS in Rs 2000 note: KBC ad encourages fact-checking

The latest advertisement for Amitabh Bachchan‘s TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ flashes back to 2016, when new currency notes were released in India. Along with the notes, rumors also began circulating about ‘Nano- GPS chips’ being embedded in the Rs 2000 notes as a measure to curb black money hoarding.

In the advertisement, Amitabh Bachchan asks a contestant, “Which of the following has a GPS tracker?” and presents her with four options- Typewriter, television, satellite, and a Rs 2000 note. The contestant confidently chooses the fourth option and states that all of India is confident about the answer.

#KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned!@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Y2DgAyP3MH — sonytv (@SonyTV) June 11, 2022

Upon being told that her answer is wrong, the contestant asks, “But the news said this. Isn’t this their mistake?” Bachchan replies, “They might have made the mistake, but now you have lost.”

In 2016, amid rumors of GPS tracking, many TV news channels irresponsibly aired segments in which they described the futuristic technology that would be embedded in currency notes. The “micro-chip” or “Nano-GPS” could be tracked by the government to put an end to corruption.

When asked about this rumor in 2016, the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “From where did you come to know this? I haven’t heard of it.”

In the advert, Bachchan says, “Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo.” (Absorb all information you find, but first, verify.)