Gram panchayat secretary dies of electrocution in Telangana’s Khammam

Suresh was visiting his father-in-law's house for a festival when the incident happened.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2026 10:13 pm IST
Illustration of a person experiencing an electric shock, symbolizing electrocution accident.

Hyderabad: A Gram Panchayat secretary, identified as Lakavath Suresh, died of electrocution while fixing an inverter at a relative’s house in the Mangali Thanda area of Karepally mandal, Khammam, on Sunday, March 15.

Suresh was visiting his father-in-law’s house for a festival when the incident happened. Upon being alerted, the Karepally police reached the spot and sent his body for postmortem to the Khammam government hospital.

A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for suspicious death.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2026 10:13 pm IST

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