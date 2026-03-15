Gram panchayat secretary dies of electrocution in Telangana’s Khammam

Hyderabad: A Gram Panchayat secretary, identified as Lakavath Suresh, died of electrocution while fixing an inverter at a relative’s house in the Mangali Thanda area of Karepally mandal, Khammam, on Sunday, March 15.

Suresh was visiting his father-in-law’s house for a festival when the incident happened. Upon being alerted, the Karepally police reached the spot and sent his body for postmortem to the Khammam government hospital.

A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for suspicious death.