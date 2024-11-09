Grammy-winner Michael Buble to perform in Abu Dhabi

Michael Buble, a five-time Grammy winner, is all set to perform in Abu Dhabi for the first time on January 16, 2025.

Canadian singer-songwriter will perform on Saadiyat Island during the second edition of Saadiyat Nights, an open-air music series from December 2024 to February 2025.

Buble’s fans can expect smooth, soulful vocals and timeless charm on a night featuring hits like Haven’t Met You Yet, Feeling Good, and Home.

He is renowned for his charismatic stage performances, blending classic jazz standards with his own hits, often accompanied by a full band for an immersive musical experience.

Tickets for Buble’s Saadiyat Nights show are on sale here, with prices ranging from Dirham 700 to Dirham 2200.

This year’s Saadiyat Nights will also feature performances by pop icon Robbie Williams, Iranian music legend Ebi, American vocal harmony group Boyz II Men, Egyptian composer Omar Khairat, and US pop sensation Christina Aguilera.

Saadiyat Nights will feature a variety of culinary options from popular food vendors like Pitfire, Eleven Green, Lila Taqueria, and Nowhere.

The series’ inaugural edition featured exceptional performances by Mariah Carey, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Googoosh, and Andrea Bocelli, solidifying its position as a cultural hub in Abu Dhabi.