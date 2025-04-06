Grand celebration of Ram Navami at BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi: The world-renowned BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi celebrated Ram Navami and Swaminarayan Jayanti with immense devotion and grandeur, marking a landmark moment for cultural and spiritual harmony in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A statement mentioned that devotees from across the region gathered at the temple to participate in a series of devotional and cultural events.

According to Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, the head priest of the temple, a full day of celebrations was organized, beginning with Ram Bhajans from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the Shri Ram Janmotsav Aarti at 12 noon.

Also Read Saudi Arabia deports over 7,500 illegal expats in one week

“The celebrations witnessed a massive turnout of devotees and visitors, united in devotion to Lord Ram and Bhagwan Swaminarayan. This spiritual gathering served as a beacon of peace, unity, and eternal Hindu values, echoing across borders,” the statement read.

One of the highlights of the event was a special cultural presentation by the BAPS on a stage designed to resemble the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Through music, drama, and storytelling, the young artists brought to life the divine and inspiring life of Lord Ram*, captivating the audience.

The BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi continues to stand as a symbol of interfaith harmony, devotion, and global Hindu pride.

Rama Navami is a Hindu festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram — one of the most popularly revered deities in Hinduism.

Lord Ram is also known as the seventh ‘avatar’ of Vishnu.

Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of the ‘Shukla Paksha’ of the lunar cycle of ‘Chaitra’ (March–April) which is the last month in the Hindu calendar.

Ram Navami is also a part of the Chaitra Navaratri festival.