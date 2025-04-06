Saudi Arabia deports over 7,500 illegal expats in one week

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has deported more than 7,500 expatriates for residency, labour, and border law violations, from March 27 to April 2.

During this period, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) conducted inspection campaigns in the Kingdom to ensure compliance with regulations.

Also Read Saudi Arabia allows foreign investors to own real estate

The Kingdom recorded 18,407 violations, including:

12,995 individuals for violating the residency law

3,512 for violating the border security law

1,900 for violating the labour law

A total of 1,260 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, of whom 66 percent were Ethiopians nationals, 28 percent were Yemeni, and 6 percent belonged to other nationalities while 67 people were arrested for trying to flee the Kingdom crossing borders.

خلال أسبوع.. ضبط 18407 مخالفين لأنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود.



⁧#وطن_بلا_مخالف pic.twitter.com/pI2FsEPt9m — وزارة الداخلية 🇸🇦 (@MOISaudiArabia) April 5, 2025

The security forces also arrested 21 people who were involved in transporting violators and giving them shelter.

Currently, legal proceedings are being carried out against 34,201 offenders, comprising 32,453 men and 1,748 women.

Around 27,288 were detained for violating laws and instructed to contact their countries’ embassies or consulates to obtain proper travel documentation; 1,762 were told to make booking arrangements for their departure, and 7,523 were deported.

The ministry of interior has warned that a maximum prison sentence of 15 years will be imposed on anyone caught facilitating someone entering the kingdom, in violation of border security regulations, or shelter.

The punishment includes a fine of up to one million Saudi Riyal, and the confiscation of one’s means of transport, the residence used for shelter, in addition to the publication of their names in the local media.