Mumbai: The excitement around Bigg Boss 19 has reached its peak as the show is now just two days away from its grand finale. Fans have taken over social media with predictions, polls, and heated debates about who will win the season and who will make it to the top 3.

As discussions continue to intensify online, here’s a quick look at the expected prize money for this year’s winner along with early predictions for the finalists.

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prize Money 2025

The winner of Bigg Boss 19 is expected to take home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, matching last season’s prize amount won by Karanveer Mehra, as well as Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. For comparison, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan walked away with Rs 31.8 lakh, making this season’s prize significantly higher.

Winner, Top 3 Predictions

With the finale round the corner, fans are eagerly searching for clues and unofficial spoilers. According to trends and predictions shared by major Bigg Boss social media pages, Gaurav Khanna is emerging as the strongest contender to lift the trophy this year.

While the top 2 remains unclear, Gaurav is almost unanimously projected to be one of the finalists in it. As of now, the expected top 3 are:

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Amaal Mallik

However, Bigg Boss is famous for its last-minute twists and shockers, so nothing can be confirmed until the finale episode airs. Who will take home the trophy, and who will secure a spot in the top 3? Only time will tell.