Mumbai: The excitement is palpable as the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just four days away. With seven contestants still in the running, the race to the top five is heating up. The remaining contestants are Ranvir Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Sai Ketan Rao.

Yesterday’s heated press conference saw journalists grilling the top seven contestants with spicy questions, leaving some shocked and others more determined than ever. One notable moment came when a media personnel asked Sana Makbul which male contestant she believes is most deserving to win Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner

Despite not being on good terms with him, Sana named Ranvir Shorey, praising his journey, intelligence, and experience in the house.

“Yes, unki journey achi rahi hai, unhoney har cheez pe bola hai. Intelligent hai, experience hai, age mein bade hain toh, bade trophy lejaayein toh better hoga,” she said, highlighting Ranvir Shorey’s consistent and active participation from day one.

Sana’s candid revelation has grabbed viewers’ attention, sparking speculation that she might have dropped a hint about the winner. The internet buzz suggests that Ranvir Shorey could win if the makers of the show are biased.

As the finale approaches, the fear of another elimination looms over the contestants. A shocking mid-week eviction will see one of the nominated contestants—Lovekesh, Sana, Armaan, or Sai Ketan—leaving the race. Whose journey do you think will end? Comment below with your thoughts.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the Bigg Boss OTT 3.