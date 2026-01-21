Hyderabad is ready to turn a little more greener this January. If you love plants, gardening, or simply enjoy peaceful walks surrounded by nature, mark your calendar. The Grand Indian Nursery Mela, the city’s much-awaited annual plant fair, is back promising five days of leafy delight for plant lovers and curious visitors alike.

The Grand Indian Nursery Mela 2026

From January 29 to February 2, 2026, People’s Plaza on Necklace Road will transform into a lively garden paradise. Open daily from 9 AM to 9 PM, the mela invites Hyderabadis to explore an impressive world of rare, exotic, and everyday plants all set against the refreshing backdrop of Hussain Sagar Lake. Entry is easy on the pocket too, with tickets priced at just Rs. 40, making it a perfect family outing.

Expect rows of vibrant ornamental plants, fragrant medicinal herbs, elegant bonsai trees, trendy air plants, hardy succulents, and kitchen garden essentials. Want to grow dragon fruit at home? Interested in spice plants to add fresh flavours to your cooking? You’ll find plenty of options to take home.

Beyond plants, the fair also features gardening supplies from decorative pots and handy tools to organic fertilizers and sustainable gardening solutions. Nursery experts will be available to guide beginners on plant care, watering tips, and choosing the right plants for Hyderabad’s climate.

The mela isn’t only for seasoned gardeners. Families can enjoy a relaxed evening stroll, students can learn about eco-friendly living, and photography lovers can capture colourful floral corners. It’s a refreshing break from the city’s busy routine, a chance to slow down and reconnect with nature.

With Hyderabad’s growing love for balcony gardens and home greenery, the Grand Indian Nursery Mela arrives at just the right time. This January, bring home more than memories bring home a little piece of nature.