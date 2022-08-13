Grand TSRTC bus parade at Tank Bund today

Hyderabad: As part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaalu celebrations, TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) that runs bus transport services plans a Grand Bus Parade. It will be organized at Tank Bund on August 13 at 4 pm.

The Parade will comprise of music band, motorcycles, antique Albion Bus imported from London, commissioned in 1932; RTC staff will showcase cultural heritage of Telangana. The parade will be flagged off from Rotary Park at Vivekananda Statue and will end at Ambedkar Statue. More than 1000 public, public transport patrons, RTC staff and others will also join in the parade.

This unique event is organised to celebrate Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaala and mark the occasion that will reinforce TSRTC contributions to the State and people of Telangana, said Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy, MLA & Chairman TSRTC & V. C. Sajjanar, MD of TSRTC, in a pressnote issued here on Friday

Giving the details, VC Sajjanar added that the parade will feature TSRTC buses that serve the public throughout Telangana and interestingly it will feature Albion Bus imported from London and commissioned into service in 1932 which TSRTC still preserves as a remembrance at Bus Bhavan. The Albion Bus was in service during the years starting 1932 when TSRTC was called Nizam State Rail and Road Transport Department with a seating capacity of 19, which is still a pride for the corporation, he added

In the parade TSRTC buses, employees, patrons from the public, who are passionate of TSRTC, parade band and cultural troupes will participate and display cultural heritage of the State, Sajjanar said, adding that the parade will symbolically reinforce corporation’s commitment to the service of people and continuously uphold the spirit of freedom in the years to come.

Bajireddy Govardhan and V C Sajjanar said the event is organized for the people of the State and is open for the public to participate in the parade.